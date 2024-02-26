Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates New Road
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi with the provincial cabinet visited
Mazar Bibi Pak Daman late Sunday night and inaugurated the new 25-feet wide road
linking Mazar Bibi Pak Daman with the Empress Road.
The CM inspected the road which links Mazar Bibi Pak Daman directly with the Empress
Road and appreciated its high quality construction work. He also inspected the new parking
place for the facilitation of pilgrims near the Empress Road.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that the pilgrims would be provided a lot of facilitation with the new route
going towards Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, adding that the traffic congestion issue would also be
resolved in this area.
He paid a visit to Mazar Bibi Pak Daman and prayed for prosperity, stability, integrity and peace
of the country.
Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser
Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, IG Police, Secretaries of Communication & Works, Auqaf, Commissioner , CCPO, deputy commissioner and officials concerned were also present.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential55 seconds ago
-
Tank’s Rescue 1122 service handles 16 emergencies last week4 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death4 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off amid zero tolerance to achieve success14 minutes ago
-
Liquor supplier arrested, 312 bottles recovered14 minutes ago
-
Atif Aleem writes to PTI chief election commissioner to notify his name as party chairman24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ring Road project to review construction work24 minutes ago
-
UoM gets X category award in BS education Program24 minutes ago
-
67 winning candidates out of 114 to become members KP Assembly for first time24 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM30 minutes ago
-
Man shot injured over resistance34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action against fake pesticides, fertilizers44 minutes ago