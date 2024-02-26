Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates New Road

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi with the provincial cabinet visited

Mazar Bibi Pak Daman late Sunday night and inaugurated the new 25-feet wide road

linking Mazar Bibi Pak Daman with the Empress Road.

The CM inspected the road which links Mazar Bibi Pak Daman directly with the Empress

Road and appreciated its high quality construction work. He also inspected the new parking

place for the facilitation of pilgrims near the Empress Road.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the pilgrims would be provided a lot of facilitation with the new route

going towards Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, adding that the traffic congestion issue would also be

resolved in this area.

He paid a visit to Mazar Bibi Pak Daman and prayed for prosperity, stability, integrity and peace

of the country.

Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser

Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, IG Police, Secretaries of Communication & Works, Auqaf, Commissioner , CCPO, deputy commissioner and officials concerned were also present.

