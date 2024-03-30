Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyrs of FC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Frontier Constabulary headquarters at Peshawar where he laid floral wreath on the martyrs monument and presented glowing tributes to all its martyrs.

Upon arrival at FC headquarters, he was received by its commandant Moazam Jah Ansari.

While paying rich tributes to FC role in establishment of peace during a meeting, the minister said that FC would be made an effective force further and would again come to its headquarters.

Through unity, all conspiracies of enemy of peace would be frustrated besides strict action to be take against terrorists and their facilitators.

There is no room for terrorism in Pakistan and the Government would go all out for ensuring durable peace, he added.

He planted tree at the lawn of the FC Headquarters.

