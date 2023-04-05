Moinuddin Haider calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Governor of Sindh Lieutenant General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider on Wednesday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House.

They discussed the matters related to the measures taken for the social and economic wellbeing of the people of Sindh.

The Governor said the government was utilizing all available resources for welfare of the people.

Tessori said he himself go among the people so that their problems can be solved immediately.

Moinuddin Haider said that Sindh Governor's steps to solve problems of the people are commendable.