Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Moinuddin Haider Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Moinuddin Haider calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Governor of Sindh Lieutenant General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider on Wednesday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House.

They discussed the matters related to the measures taken for the social and economic wellbeing of the people of Sindh.

The Governor said the government was utilizing all available resources for welfare of the people.

Tessori said he himself go among the people so that their problems can be solved immediately.

Moinuddin Haider said that Sindh Governor's steps to solve problems of the people are commendable.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Moinuddin Haider All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

13 minutes ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

29 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

41 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

50 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.