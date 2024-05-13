Three Robberies Reported In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Ruthless muggers are on the loose with the three recent incidents of looting reported in broad daylight drove the citizens to state of panic.
Unlike the ordinary way of plundering, this time around robbers looted people at very closed distance places same time on the Mahmood Kot road.
The first of the kind of robbery bid occurred at Basti Bheema Chowk where the unidentified robbers deprived five people of thousands of rupees cash with mobile phones after holding picket.
The second robbery occured at short distance of the aforementioned location where two bandits riding on black Honda-125 looted a seller of sugarcane juice and his four customers worth Rs.
20,000 with four mobile phones. Robbers reported to have escaped toward Multan road. It's believed that both of the crimes were committed by same group of the robbers.
In third incident, the armed robbers snatched the seller of milk- almond drink and his customers about Rs. 15000 in toto with two mobile phones before fled on the same Multan road.
Police thana city started searching the accused after reporting the incidents with it.
Locals namely Arshad, Hafeez, Ghazanfar and Sebtain demanded of the authority to control the increasing incidents of the street crimes as it were putting their lives in danger even.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire engulfs used clothes warehouse in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
1st Auto Show held at IUB7 minutes ago
-
Contractors directed to implement execution plan for Mohammad project’s completion as per schedule7 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes nine constructions16 minutes ago
-
Police constables awarded for best performance16 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews various professional matters of Sukkur Police officers17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 21,350 stake money17 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Judicial Complex27 minutes ago
-
MoRA to ensure all available facilities, care for intending pilgrims27 minutes ago
-
Saylani Trust to arrange mass slaughter of sacrificial animals in Peshawar on Eid-ul-Azha37 minutes ago
-
Omar Abdullah voices concerns over political, economic crisis in IIOJK37 minutes ago
-
718 more meters disconnected on gas theft37 minutes ago