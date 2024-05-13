Open Menu

Three Robberies Reported In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Ruthless muggers are on the loose with the three recent incidents of looting reported in broad daylight drove the citizens to state of panic.

Unlike the ordinary way of plundering, this time around robbers looted people at very closed distance places same time on the Mahmood Kot road.

The first of the kind of robbery bid occurred at Basti Bheema Chowk where the unidentified robbers deprived five people of thousands of rupees cash with mobile phones after holding picket.

The second robbery occured at short distance of the aforementioned location where two bandits riding on black Honda-125 looted a seller of sugarcane juice and his four customers worth Rs.

20,000 with four mobile phones. Robbers reported to have escaped toward Multan road. It's believed that both of the crimes were committed by same group of the robbers.

In third incident, the armed robbers snatched the seller of milk- almond drink and his customers about Rs. 15000 in toto with two mobile phones before fled on the same Multan road.

Police thana city started searching the accused after reporting the incidents with it.

Locals namely Arshad, Hafeez, Ghazanfar and Sebtain demanded of the authority to control the increasing incidents of the street crimes as it were putting their lives in danger even.

