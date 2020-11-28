Mother attempts suicide after throwing three girls into well

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Three children including an infant were died as their mother threw them into a well, before jumping into it in a nearby area of Gujjar Khan here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the mother of children Sonia of 30 had domestic dispute with family members and after an altercation, she took her three children to a nearby well and threw them into it, later she also jumped and tried to attempt suicide near Gulyana Mor in Gujjar Khan.

On information, rescue teams rushed to the scene and started the rescue operation.

The three girls namely Anita of 6 month, Rida Fatima 5 year and Nida Fatima 3 years were died in the tragic incident while the woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition by rescuers.