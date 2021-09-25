Motorcyclist hit to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the limits of Shahnikdar police station.

Police said on Saturday that Ali Sher, resident of chak 156-NB, was going to home from Shahnikdar when a recklessly driven tractor trolly hit his motorcycle from behind. Resultantly, he died on-the-spot.

Police were investigating.