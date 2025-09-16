Motorcyclist killed after vehicle collides

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist died here on Tuesday after a collision with two-wheeler on Sargodha road.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that the vehicle hit a youth, Muhammad Usman, on his motorcycle near Alkhair hotel, and he received a fatal head injury.

As a result, Muhammad Usman died on the spot, they added.

The sources said the Rescue team handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.

