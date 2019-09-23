Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:39 PM
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near village Dhatal in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police on Monday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near village Dhatal in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police on Monday.
According to police spokesman, motorcyclist Arif was going on his bike when a motorcycle-riksha hit the two wheelers. As a result,Arif received serious injuries and died before reaching hospital.
Police have registered a case against the accused.
Further Investigation was underway.