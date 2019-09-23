UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:39 PM

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Sialkot

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near village Dhatal in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near village Dhatal in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police on Monday.

According to police spokesman, motorcyclist Arif was going on his bike when a motorcycle-riksha hit the two wheelers. As a result,Arif received serious injuries and died before reaching hospital.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Further Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Accident Police Died

Recent Stories

At Least 132 People Injured, 500 Buildings Damaged ..

1 minute ago

Namaz e Janaza of soldiers died in bus mishap offe ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan needs 9000 psychiatrists; National Psychi ..

1 minute ago

Interest-free loan cheques distributed among 49 pe ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur plants sapling in Qasim Park

5 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks reply from EC ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.