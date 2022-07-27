Motorists face crackdown on tinted windows

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against owners of vehicles with tinted glass.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that the CTP had launched a special campaign against the violators, adding that strict action was being taken against people driving tinted glass vehicles. Black papers were also being removed on the spot. Such actions were being taken in view of the law and order situation, he said.

He said that all the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and the deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination.

He further said that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, and vowed to make the campaign made effective and result-oriented.

The CTO said that special campaigns were also launched in the past to educate commuters on the observance of traffic rules, which were meant for their own safety.