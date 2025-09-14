Open Menu

Motorway M5 Closed To All Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Motorway M5 closed to all traffic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) National Highway Authority (NHA) on Sunday said that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

NHA sorces told APP that there is a risk of breaching the motorway due to erosion of flood water.

Meanwhile, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has also confirmed that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

He said that PDMA Punjab, NHA and the concerned administration are taking steps to save the motorway, sandbags and stones are being used to save the motorway from major erosion points.

The DG PDMA says that there will be a clear reduction in flood water in Jalalpur Pirwala in the next 24 hours. The water flow in the rivers of Punjab is decreasing rapidly.

He said that the water flow at Panjnad has reduced to 3 lakh 92 thousand.

Recent Stories

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

32 minutes ago
 Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

2 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

3 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

3 hours ago
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

3 hours ago
 Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

5 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

6 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

7 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan