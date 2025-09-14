Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sets bounty on 1,351 wanted terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced bounties on 1,351 wanted terrorists.

According to the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Peshawar, the total bounty money amounts to more than Rs. 4.15 billion. Out of the listed individuals, identification data including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) is available for 676 terrorists.

District-wise figures show that Peshawar tops the list with 185 terrorists carrying bounties, followed by 129 in North Waziristan, 117 in Bannu, and 111 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Additionally, 72 terrorists have been identified in Khyber, 65 in Kohat, while 55 each have been listed in Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Lakki Marwat.

This move comes as part of the provincial government’s intensified crackdown against terrorism and efforts to strengthen law and order in the region.

APP/vak