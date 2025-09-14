Open Menu

Sindh CM Addresses Media At Sukkur Barrage

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Sindh CM addresses media at Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed the media during his visit to the Sukkur Barrage, providing updates on the flood situation and relief efforts here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister estimated that around 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs of water would flow through the barrage.

"We had anticipated this flow and made preparations accordingly," Shah said. He praised the Irrigation Minister for camping at the site for the past two weeks to oversee the flood management efforts.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the authorities would successfully manage the floodwaters and ensure the safety of people and barrages. He highlighted the priorities of the government, which include saving human lives, protecting barrages, and safeguarding embankments.

Shah thanked the Prime Minister for declaring an agricultural and environmental emergency and announced that the Sindh government would prepare a plan to implement this emergency declaration.

He also appealed to the Federal government to support farmers, particularly in the wheat season, and to provide assistance to flood-affected people through the Benazir Income Support Program.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for national unity in the face of natural disasters like floods and praised the people of kacha areas for their cooperation with the government. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his support and guidance during the crisis.

The CM highlighted the engineering marvel of the Sukkur Barrage, which irrigates 8.5 million acres of land, and discussed plans to increase its capacity. He also mentioned the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change, including raising embankments and improving drainage systems.

He expressed gratitude to the people and officials for their cooperation and support during the flood crisis and reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting lives and property.

Recent Stories

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

32 minutes ago
 Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

2 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

3 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

3 hours ago
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

3 hours ago
 Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

5 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

6 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

7 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan