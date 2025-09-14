Sindh CM Addresses Media At Sukkur Barrage
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed the media during his visit to the Sukkur Barrage, providing updates on the flood situation and relief efforts here on Sunday.
The Chief Minister estimated that around 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs of water would flow through the barrage.
"We had anticipated this flow and made preparations accordingly," Shah said. He praised the Irrigation Minister for camping at the site for the past two weeks to oversee the flood management efforts.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the authorities would successfully manage the floodwaters and ensure the safety of people and barrages. He highlighted the priorities of the government, which include saving human lives, protecting barrages, and safeguarding embankments.
Shah thanked the Prime Minister for declaring an agricultural and environmental emergency and announced that the Sindh government would prepare a plan to implement this emergency declaration.
He also appealed to the Federal government to support farmers, particularly in the wheat season, and to provide assistance to flood-affected people through the Benazir Income Support Program.
The Chief Minister emphasized the need for national unity in the face of natural disasters like floods and praised the people of kacha areas for their cooperation with the government. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his support and guidance during the crisis.
The CM highlighted the engineering marvel of the Sukkur Barrage, which irrigates 8.5 million acres of land, and discussed plans to increase its capacity. He also mentioned the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change, including raising embankments and improving drainage systems.
He expressed gratitude to the people and officials for their cooperation and support during the flood crisis and reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting lives and property.
Recent Stories
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorway M5 closed to all traffic2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sets bounty on 1,351 wanted terrorists2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM addresses media at Sukkur Barrage2 minutes ago
-
Preserving Punjab's glorious heritage a top priority: Dr. Ehsan Bhutta12 minutes ago
-
Irrigation minister vows support for flood victims32 minutes ago
-
5,000 afternoon schools likely to be closed32 minutes ago
-
Floodlights restored at Multan Cricket Ground32 minutes ago
-
House gutted32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to continue expansion in defence, aviation collaboration: President42 minutes ago
-
Minor missing case: Body recovered from drain in Khanna jurisdiction, ICT Police42 minutes ago
-
Residents suffer as Gori Town roads deteriorate42 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides urgent assistance to flood-affected families in Punjab52 minutes ago