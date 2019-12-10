Motorway police rejoin lost boy to his parents

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday reunited an eleven years old boy to his parents at N-5 north zone who run away from a seminary situated near Swat.

According to NHMP spokesman, inspector Afsar Khan and sub Inspector Habib Ullah were on a routine patrolling where they found a boy wondering on national highways and took him into their official custody.

Later, the family of lost boy (Umer Hayat) was approached by the officers and handed over him to his father at beat 1 Azakhel after completion of codal formalities.

The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam shinwari admired and appreciated the efforts of the officers and expected the same enthusiasm by all the officers of N-5 North Zone in discharge of their official obligations.