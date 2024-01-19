Open Menu

Motorway Sections Temporarily Closed Due To Dense Fog

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) In response to the prevailing dense fog conditions, several sections of major motorways in the country have been temporarily closed.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), the closed sections include M-1 from Burhan to Swabi and Rashakai to Peshawar toll plaza. M-2 from Kot Momin to Lillah, Islamabad toll plaza to Thallian, Chakari to Neela Dullah, Kot Momin to Pindi Bhattian, Farooqabad to Pindi Bhattian, Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad and Balkasar to Kallar Kahar, ptv news reported.

M-4 Faisalabad Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Gojra Interchange to Faisalabad interchange, Abdul Hakeem to Gojra and Abdul Hakeem to Sher Shah and M-5 from Rahim Yaar Khan to Rohri and Zahir peer to Uch Sharif have been closed.

The commuters were urged to stay informed and plan their travel accordingly. For the latest updates and information, individuals are advised to contact the National Highway and Motorway helpline at 130 or check their official social media platforms.

