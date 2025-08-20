Open Menu

MoU Signed Between KUST And Rescue1122 To Promote Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 06:52 PM

MoU signed between KUST and Rescue1122 to promote cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rescue 1122 Kohat and Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), aimed at promoting cooperation in the fields of education, training and research

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rescue 1122 Kohat and Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), aimed at promoting cooperation in the fields of education, training and research.

The event was presided over by Senior District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, while

Senior officers of the university and Rescue 1122 were also present.

Under this MoU, the two institutions will jointly take the following important steps.

The Rescue 1122 will provide free training workshops on important topics like first aid, fire safety, and emergency response to the students of the university, so that the younger generation can be equipped to deal with emergencies.

The Students of the University’s Emergency Care Technology Department will be provided with practical internship opportunities at Rescue 1122, where they will be able to gain practical experience from rescue operations.

emergency medical services, and field work.

The Rescue 1122 will also play its role in the field of research.

The data, reports, or field support required for research will be provided to the students by the institution free of charge, so that they can make their scientific and research projects a reality.

On the other hand, the university will provide Rescue 1122 with a hall, sound system, and disaster management-related equipment free of charge for organizing events, seminars, or training sessions.

Senior District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Arif Khattak, said on the occasion that the agreement was not only a

manifestation of cooperation between Rescue 1122 and the university, but it would also prove to be a milestone in the field of public service, practical training of students and research.

The university spokesperson also called this MoU a revolutionary step in the promotion of education and welfare.

Jawad Afridi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Kohat, said that “this collaboration is a commendable example of how government agencies and educational institutions can work together for the betterment of society.”

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch ..

Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..

10 minutes ago
 CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

55 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, p ..

Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City

58 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline per tola for second straight d ..

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

1 hour ago
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

1 hour ago
 PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

1 hour ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

2 hours ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

2 hours ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan