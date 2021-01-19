MPA Faislam Zaman sent jail on judicial remand in double murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad on Tuesday ordered to shift the double murder-accused member KP assembly Faisal Zaman to jail on judicial remand, after the completion of six days physical remand.

According to the details, Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad on the request of CTD Hazara granted four days physical remand on January 12 which was completed on January 16th and CTD once again requested two more days remand period which was accepted by the ATC.

After the completion of two days physical remand the accused of the double murder case was presented before the ATC on 19th of January.

MPA Faisal Zaman was nominated in the murder case of provincial deputy general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Tahir Iqbal, and his friend councillor Sardar Gul Nawaz.

Earlier, the accused was on bail before arrest. Police arrested the accused when during investigation a murder suspect informed that he killed Tahir Iqbal on the instructions of the accused who promised to pay him Rs2 million.