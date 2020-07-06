MQM-Pakistan not involve in terrorist activities: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Coordination, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, supporting incumbent government was not involved in any terrorist activity. Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that MQM-Pakistan had already disconnected its relations with MQM-London.

The MQM-Pakistan had serious reservations over working of MQM-London, due to which, the former helped PTI for making government in 2018 elections, he added. Meanwhile, Raja Riaz a member of national assembly while talking to a private news channel programs, said that there was no rift among members of the ruling party.

He said all the members and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), were united under the leadership of Imran Khan. However, he said a few non-elected leaders, had tried to create differences with the existing leadership.