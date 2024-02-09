MQM-Pakistan wins majority NA seats from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan appeared as the largest party with 12 seats of the National Assembly Constituencies in Karachi while registering a clean sweep victory in the Central and Korangi districts of Karachi, in the general elections-2024.

As per the available results (Form-47) MQM-Pakistan secured 12 while PPPP got six of 18 seats of the NA constituencies in Karachi division by 10:30 p.m. The results of four NA seats including NA-238, NA-241, NA-245 and NA-246 were awaited till the filing of this report.

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui returned victorious by securing 103082 votes while his opponent an Independent candidate Arsalan Khalid got 86342 votes for NA-248 Central-II Karachi.

Former leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, ex-MPA Khawaja Izharul Hasan of MQM Pakistan returned victorious from NA-247 Karachi Central-I by securing 64945 votes and Syed Abbas Hussain was runner up with 52005 votes.

Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui of MQM Pakistan got victory by getting 77529 votes from NA-249 Karachi Central-III and, his runner-up Adeel Arif, an independent candidate got 51152 votes.

MQM Pakistan's Farhan Chishti registered victory from NA-250 Karachi Central-IV with 79925 votes while the runner-up was Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman with 43659 votes.

MQM-Pakistan's Asia Ishaq got 88260 votes to grab victory against runner-up independent candidate Adeel Ahmed's 66574 votes for NA-232 Korangi-I Karachi.

Muhammad Javed Haneef Khan of MQM Pakistan was declared the winner securing 103967 votes to beat his opponent independent candidate Muhammad Haris who got 58753 votes for NA-233 Korangi-II Karachi.

MQM-Pakistan's Muhammad Moin Aamir Peerzada won by securing 73687 votes and the runner up Faheem Khan got 43774 votes for NA-234 Korangi-III Karachi.

Iqbal Khan Mehsud of MQM-Pakistan secured 20185 to win against an Independent candidate Saif-ur-Rehman s/o Taj Alam Khan who secured 14167 votes for NA-235 Karachi East-I.

MQM Pakistan's Hassan Sabir won by securing 38871 votes and runner-up of People's Party's Muhammad Muzamil Qureshi got 32231 votes for NA-236 Karachi East-II, out of 542409 total registered voters.

MQM-Pakistan's candidate Arshad Vohra got 30573 votes and won from NA-240 Karachi South-II, a constituency newly created after the 2023 census, while his opponent an independent candidate Ramzan got 27318 votes.

MQM Pakistan's Dr. Farooq Sattar marked victory from NA-244 Karachi West-I bagging 20048 votes and the runner-up Independent candidate Aftab Jahangir got 14073 votes.

MQM-Pakistan's candidate Syed Mustafa Kamal returned victorious from NA-242 Kemari-I by securing 71767 votes while his runner-up Dwa Khan, an independent candidate got 53759 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) registered a clean sweep victory by winning all in the district Malir.

PPPP's Asad Alam Niazi registered victory by bagging 40836 votes from NA-237 East-III Karachi while the runner-up independent candidate Zahoor Ahmed got 33321 votes.

PPPP's Jam Abdul Karim got victory from the stronghold of his party, Constituency NA-229 Malir-I by securing 55732 votes while runner up Qadir Bakhsh of PML-N got 21841 votes.

Ex-MNA and PPPP candidate Syed Agha Rafiullah was declared winner with 32099 votes from NA-230 Malir-II Karachi while an Independent candidate Masroor Ali was runner up with 23370 votes.

Abdul Hakeem Baloch of PPPP won from NA-231 Malir Karachi by securing 43245 votes and Khalid Mehmood Ali, an independent candidate was second with 43245 votes.

PPP's Sardar Nabeel Gabol won from NA-239 Karachi South-I by getting 40077 votes against runner-up Independent candidate Muhammad Yasir who got 37234 votes.

PPP's Abdul Qadir Patel registered victory with 60266 votes against the runner-up the Independent candidate Shujaat Ali's 48690 votes from NA-243 Kemari-II Karachi.

According to the ECP's statistics, district Central Karachi is the largest area in terms of 2,144,926 registered voters, followed by district East with 1,687,810 voters, district Korangi 1,512,026, South 1,270,564, West 954,828, Kemari 891,214 and Malir 824,873 respectively.