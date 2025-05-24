Muhammad Ali Swati: KP’s heroic rescuer, philanthropist lighting up Pakistan’s youth humanitarian spirit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) From the serene hills of Mansehra to the global spotlight, Muhammad Ali Swati has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most courageous and inspiring figures. An award-winning rescuer, entrepreneur, and dedicated philanthropist, Swati is known for his extraordinary bravery and unwavering commitment to humanitarian service.

Swati rose to national prominence in August 2023 during the Battagram chairlift incident, widely recognised as the most complex civilian rescue operation in Pakistan’s history, when a group of schoolchildren and a teacher were left suspended mid-air after a cable snapped.

Swati played a heroic role in the 14-hour high-altitude rescue operation. His leadership and composure under extreme conditions helped save lives and captured the attention of both the nation and international media.

Only weeks later, Swati led another large-scale operation in flood-hit Naran, where a collapsed bridge had left over 700 people stranded. Navigating unstable terrain and rising waters, he directed a coordinated rescue effort that ensured the safe evacuation of every individual.

In recognition of these life-saving efforts, Swati was awarded by then-Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and received the Fakhre Hazara Award from the Commissioner Hazara for his service to the region. He also received the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award, jointly presented by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Metrix Pakistan.

Swati is the founder of Heavens Way Adventure, through which he introduced the world’s highest and South Asia’s longest zipline in the picturesque Kaghan Valley—significantly boosting adventure tourism and creating economic opportunities in the area.

As an entrepreneur, he continues to bridge tourism with community upliftment, supporting underprivileged groups while drawing visitors to Pakistan’s northern regions.

His achievements have placed him among the youngest philanthropists in the region, where he continues to inspire a new generation of changemakers.

Swati is also a powerful motivational speaker. During a seminar at the University of Malakand, he told a packed auditorium, “I know only 10 people out of 300 know me in this hall. But I will work so hard that people will know my work—and me.” The moment, captured on video, went viral and has since reached millions online. Today, those words stand fulfilled: his name is now synonymous with courage and commitment across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif later praised him at the National Youth Convention, calling him an embodiment of the nation’s youth potential.

Swati’s journey—from a determined young man in Mansehra to a national icon—is a powerful testament to what can be achieved through resilience, vision, and a devotion to serve others.

In a country yearning for authentic role models, Muhammad Ali Swati stands tall—a true hero from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.