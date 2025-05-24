19 Netted Over Power Stealing
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday caught 19 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Ghulam Rasool, Tasawur,Sohail,Kifaytullah,Abdul Haleem,Waleed Khan,Khaleel,Khurram Shahzad,Farzand Ali,Naeem-ullah,Safdar,Nouman,Luqman and others.
Police registered cases against them.
