Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Wins NA-118 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-118 Lahore-II by securing 1,05,960 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Aliya Hamza Malik, who bagged 1,00,803 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 35.83 percent.
