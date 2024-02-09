Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-118 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-118 Lahore-II by securing 1,05,960 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Aliya Hamza Malik, who bagged 1,00,803 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 35.83 percent.