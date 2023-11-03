Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro on Friday condemned a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Former Federal Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro on Friday condemned a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

In his condolence message here, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the citizens in the attack.

Soomro said that such attacks could not demoralize the nation which fought against terrorism in an unprecedented way. He prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries in the blast.