Multan gets honurs of three nomination for civil awards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):In different categories, three renowned personalities hailing from the city of saints have been nominated for presidential pride of performance, Tamgah-i-Shujaat and Tamgha-i- Imtiaz respectively which is great honur for Multanites.

Prolific educationist, poet, writer and researcher Dr Aslam Ansari, Nistar Medical University VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha (late) and MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali are among the nominees announced by president Dr Arif Ali on Independence Day.

Dr Aslam Ansari has five books to his credit including poetry compilations in Urdu and Persian, a novel in Seraiki language titled "Baidi wich Darya" or (River In The Boat) besides compilation of his critical and research based essays.

Dr. Aslam Ansari had also received National Bank Award on translation of 'Kafis' of sufi poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed and Iqbal Award on his work on "Iqbaliyaat". His poem "Gautam Se Mukalma" or (Dialogue With Gautam) was popular among people. His poetry found many vocalists to sing 'Ghazals' that are popular among masses including "Men Ne Roka Bhi Nahin Or Wo Thehra Bhi Nahin". By living legend Ghulam Abbas in 1970s.

Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha was pioneer of laparoscopic surgery in South Punjab and had the honour to be appointed as first Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University (NMU).

He was a brilliant student throughout his educational career and had received 18 gold medals.

Born on Sept 15,1959 at Nishtar Hospital, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha belonged to the "Naro" family which migrated to Pakistan from Hoshiarpur in India. His father Dr Muhammad Kamal Pasha was professor of medicines and worked as Medical Superintendent in Nishtar Hospital besides teaching at Nishtar Medical College. He also served as cardiologist owing to shortage of heart professionals between 1970s and 80s.

Dr Pasha went to La Salle Higher Secondary School who got 18 medals including six gold and 12 silver throughout his educational career. After qualifying FSc from Govt Emerson College, he got admission in Nishtar Medical College (NMC) in 1978. The late VC clinched first position in MBBS final year too.

He died of COVID-19 on July 15 at CPEIC. In recognition of his services, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to recommend him for posthumous highest civil award. He has been nominated for Tamgha-i- Shujaat.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz nominee Dr Asif Ali has been VC of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) since 2016. For his meritorious services in Plant Breeding & Genetics, he will be bestowed upon the award on Pakistan Day next year.

Dr Asif has been associated with ORIC in University of Faisalabad before appointment as MNSUA VC. He is serving as VC for second term.