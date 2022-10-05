UrduPoint.com

Multan Heritage, Monuments Being Revived Through Practical Steps: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu and MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi paid a visit to the walled city Multan to review pace of progress on the ongoing work for revival and up-gradation of historical 'Khooni Burj' and the fortification wall of the walled city on Wednesday

Centuries old great heritage of Multan was being revived and revival of fortification wall and the 'Khooni Burj' was the first step to this direction, he said during the visit.

PHA and metropolitan corporation officials also gave briefing to DC on city's beautification plan.

The DC said construction of a memorial at Delhi gate Chowk has been completed while landscaping and tourists rest facility near the historical fortification wall would be improved.

He said encroachments at fortification wall would be removed and it would be restored to its original shape.

Wattu said development of over a century old clock tower building, restoration of historical gates and monuments was a priority and task has been assigned to quarters concerned.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi commended the district administration for initiatives of Multan development and revival of heritage.

