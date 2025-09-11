Municipal Corporation launches operation against illegal encroachers, unhygienic edibles, Imposes fines

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Sep, 2025) City Municipal Magistrate, Zahid Majeed Sheikh has conducted surprise action against the encroachers and the poor cleaning arrangements at hotels and other cooked food outlets in various parts of the lake city of Mirpur .

According to an official handout issued here said, the Municipal Magistrate, along with the field staff, checked the cleanliness arrangements in the hotels and restaurants besides fast food outlets.

In addition to warnings, the Magistrate imposed fines on poor cleanliness conditions at the cooked food points besides destroying defective utensils.

"Heavy fines were also imposed on the encroachers on Allama Iqbal Road, Mian Muhammad Road, Kotli Road",

The public and social circles have, meanwhile, commended the performance of the Municipal Corporation and other staff expressing hope that the Municipal Corporation would continue to carry out public interest works cleaning entire city of illegal encroachments and ensuring supply of hygienic edibles from hotels, restaurants and other fast food outlets .

APP/ahr/378