Mushaal Acknowledges Christian Community's Role In National Development

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Ms Mushaal Hussein Mullick Friday congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that they have a key role in the development and prosperity of the country

She expressed these views while addressing the get-to-gather ceremony organized by the Christian spiritual leader Archbishop Rawalpindi-Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad.

She said that the Christian Community was performing noteworthy services and that all minorities including the Christian community have equal rights in Pakistan.

Mushaal said that in India atrocities were being committed on minorities and that the international community must take notice of the violations of human rights.

On the occasion, Dr Joseph Arshad said that Christmas gives us the message of peace and brotherhood and the Christian community will continue to strive for the development and prosperity of the beloved country like before.

He urged the Christian community to remember their needy and deserving brothers in the joy of Christmas.

Later, Mushaal Hussain Malik lit the candle of peace and cut the cake along with Archbishop Rawalpindi-Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad and other distinguished guests.

Station Commander Rawalpindi Brigadier Ahmad Nawaz, representative of minority communities and local leaders of various political parties also participated in the event.

