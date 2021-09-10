Mushtaq Sukhera mother laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The mother of Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera laid to rest on Friday at her native village Qila Deva Singh, near Haveli Lakha, Okara.

Her funeral prayers were offered after Jumma prayer, in which hundreds including close family, relatives, prominent political leaders, bureaucrats, police officers and member of civil society and media were also present.The Qul ceremony will be held on Sunday (September 12) after Zuhr prayer.