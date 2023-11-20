Open Menu

MWM Rally Express Solidarity With Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Hyderabad District on Sunday held a rally to protest against the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The rally led by MWM president Syed Waqar Hussain Zaidi was started from the SSP office and culminated at Hyderabad Press Club.

Participants of the Rally said that for the past 42 days, several Palestinian cities, including Gaza, have been subjected to continuous and barbaric bombings, resulting in the senseless deaths of women, children, the elderly and young people.

They said that Jerusalem was the first Qibla of Muslims and its protection was our religious obligation and urged international organizations to raise voice against the atrocities of Israel against innocent Palestinians.

Ulema of different sects, notables of the area, women and a large number of children attended the rally while district office bearers and units of Mutahida Wahdat Muslmeen .

Leader of Asghriya Ilm-o-Amal Syed Pasand Ali Shah, Sajid Ansari of Jafferiya Alliance, Syed Sher Ali Shah, Syed Shamim Naqvi, Syed Asim Naqvi and other religious parties attended the rally.

