MWM to observe Al-Quds Day on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) on Thursday announced to observe Al-Quds Day on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians and protest against Israeli aggression.

Talking to the media here at the Karachi Press Club, President MWM Sindh, Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said the MWM would hold dozens of rallies in Karachi after Friday prayers while the main protest would be held outside the Jamia Masjid Noor Iman at Nazimabad.

He said that the entire Muslim Ummah had been observing the Al Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramazan for last four decades.

"This day of solidarity with Palestinians and protest against Israeli aggression was firstly introduced by Ayatollah Imam Khomeini," he added.