MWMC Asked To Complete Paperwork For New Hiring, Purchasing Machinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

MWMC asked to complete paperwork for new hiring, purchasing machinery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to complete the paperwork for hiring of workforce and procurement of new machinery.

He termed procurement of new machinery and hiring of staff dire need and delay in this regard will not be tolerated.

DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review problems faced by the company here on Thursday.

He directed MWMC administration to on road all the non-functional vehicles. He ordered to take initiatives for exemplary cleanliness at streets like roads.

He directed to continue cleanliness at entry points of the city and also devise permanent plan for cleanliness at new Union Councils included in city's jurisdiction.

Mr Khattak ordered MWMC, PHA, Cooperation and MDA to work together for beautification of the city.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar giving briefing to DC said that the cleanliness condition gradually improved due to establishment of special cleanliness squad.

He informed that offices were being set up at four zones of the city for easy access to the citizens about cleanliness complaints.

The masses liason forum was being introduced to address the cleanliness issues of the citizens.

On this occasion, Company managers were also present.

