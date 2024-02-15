NA-128: ECP Decides To Withdraw Victory Notification Of Awn Chaudhary
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2024 | 03:38 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on decided to withdraw the notification of NA-128 Lahore's victory of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Awn Chaudhry.
The development took place after Salman Akram Raja, the PTI backed leader, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Arshad Khan, the ECP DG Law, appeared before the court and informed it that the commission was drawing the notification of victory of Awn Chaudhary.
During the proceedings, Salman Akram Raja’s lawyer raised a question whether the ECP was withdrawing Form 49.
The court while responding to the lawyer of Salman Akram Raja said that theremaining matters should be discussed with the Election Commission.
