NA Offers Fateha For Major Babar Khan Martyred In Zhob
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for Major Babar Khan, who embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Zhob.
The Fateha was led by Ali Muhammad Khan.
