NA Offers Fateha For Mumtaz Ali Bhutto

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Chief Minister and Governor Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

Late Mumtaz Ali Bhutto had served as 8th Governor and later as 13thChief Minister of the Sindh province.

He was also the first cousin of the former Prime Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

