NA session boycott by PDM undemocratic move: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that the National Assembly session boycott by the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an undemocratic approach.

The chief minister met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and the National Assembly members in Islamabad and discussed political situation, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar said that had the PDM courage, they would have competed in the National Assembly. He said that Imran Khan, through his strategy, had outclassed the PDM.

The government had always defeated politics of wealth with public service, the CM said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the corrupt politician and the corrupt mafia had no political future now.