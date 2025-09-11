Remembering Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary: A leader who changed world geography through democratic struggle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) In a great tribute to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, students and visitors gathered at the historic Islamia College Peshawar to pay homage to the father of the nation on his 77th death anniversary, being observed with great veneration on Thursday.

The event not only marked a significant moment in the nation's history but also rekindled the ideals and aspirations that the great Quaid championed for a prosperous Pakistan.

Among the visitors was Anaya Bibi, a fifth-grade student and her brother Ibrahim Khan, a second-grade student of a private school, whose eyes lit up with awe as she explored the historic Khyber Union Hall of Islamia College Peshawar.

This hall, an emblem of academic and historical significance, was where Mr. Jinnah addressed the students of Islamia College Peshawar on three different occasions, underscoring the pivotal role the students of ICP played during Pakistan's formative years.

“I have always dreamt of seeing the Khyber Union Hall where Quaid-e-Azam spoke to students three times. Today, my dream has come true, thanks to our Baba Jan,” Anaya shared with APP.

Her visit, a journey through the annals of history, was made even more memorable by the rare photographs and manuscripts of the great Quaid that adorned the hall. These artifacts, which chronicle the legendary leader’s commitment to a democratic struggle and peaceful resolution, left a profound impact on their young minds.

The great Quaid visited ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during the Pakistan Movement. “Pakistan Movement is incomplete without mentioning the visits of Quaid e Azam to ICP where he clearly outlined his vision for Pakistan,” said Muhammad Younas Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar.

He said Mr Jinnah’s April 12, 1948 address at Islamia College, Peshawar, with solutions to the country’s existing problems, carried solutions to all problems.

The great Quaid said, “I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.”

While reminding the students, the great Quaid who addressed students this time as Governor General of Pakistan said “we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and now it is our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with a high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest countries of the world.”

Advising the students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, solid academic background and devote themselves towards studies, he stressed on students that remember your government is like your own garden. “Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement.”

Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it,” Quaid e Azam told students.

Stanley Wolpert, a renowned US academic, historian and writer in his famous book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’ published in 1984 said that few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.

Muhammad Younas said that Wolper‘s remarks signified the political stature of Quaid-e-Azam, who was a leader of par excellence and was accorded a historic welcome during his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following adoption of Pakistan Resolution, Quaid-e-Azam had reorganized All India Muslim League (AIML) by making repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of British India, including the then NWFP (now renamed as Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) to mobilize people and students for the accomplishment of his mission for Pakistan.

The great Quaid was highly impressed by the patriotism, commitment and devotion of its students for Pakistan besides ICP’s building domes, lush-green lawns and majestic architecture.

The great Quaid had received a rousing welcome when he came to ICP in 1945, where its students and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) presented him with Rs8,000 as funds for the Pakistan Movement.

The students and MSF assured him to present 8,000 committed, educated workers when he came again to this great alma mater.

The people of KP had shown an immense love for Quaid-e-Azam and that is why AIML secured the maximum number of seats in this province in 1946 elections and after that historic victory, nobody could stop the independence movement of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

Younas said that Quaid's wish for the construction of a university at Peshawar was materialized within a gap of one year and UOP was established near ICP in 1949.

The great Quaid's love for ICP could be judged from his historic will written on May 30, 1939, in Bombay, in which he declared ICP, Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul islam Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property. Later, the Quaid Trust paid Rs 10.81 million in different instalments to ICP.

The amount was spent on the establishment of Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, construction of Jinnah Residential Quarters for the college employees, Jinnah College for Women and the newly-constructed Takbeer block.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s addresses at ICP are historic and inclusive, besides being full of wisdom. “We can achieve every goal in life by strictly adhering to Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline.

The great Quaid had laid great emphasis on education and constructive criticism on the Government for the sake of improvement and reformation rather than making point-scoring for political and personal gains.

Quaid knew that students were future builders of Pakistan and that was why he made repeated visits to ICP despite his hectic engagements and poor health condition.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam also had an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (Erstwhile FATA) for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support during the Pakistan Movement.

Despite hectic official engagements as First Governor General of Pakistan, he had visited Peshawar, where he addressed a Grand Tribal Jira at Governor's House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948.

During his historic address to tribal jirga with overwhelming representation of tribal people, chieftains and maliks from all tribal districts, he highly praised the strong commitment, patriotism and support of tribesmen in the completion of his mission for Pakistan.

He laid great emphasis on education and the economic development of the tribesmen. He considered quality education, especially technical education, science and technology as a prerequisite for attaining the goals of development and economic prosperity.

He also visited historic Khyber Pass and Landi Kotal in Khyber tribal district, where he met with tribal people, elders and Maliks. Tribal maliks presented many gifts, including a goat, rifle, turban, cap, etc to the charismatic leader.

The Quaid told tribesmen that Pakistan has been created and great responsibility rested with them to work tirelessly for its progress and development.

He said the great Quaid had foreseen that problems of tribesmen could only be addressed by equipping students with the ornament of education and “today, after the passing of 78 years of Pakistan, we have now realized how much education is important for tribesmen.

Despite his poor health, Quaid-e-Azam continued excessive hard work and left this mortal world forever on September 11, 1948.

The entire nation is observing the 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with immense respect and admiration today.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of his departed soul. The students in debate competition highlighted the life and services of the great Quaid for Pakistan.

By revisiting the symbols of the Quaid’s legacy, both students and visitors were encouraged to reflect on the values of integrity, democracy, and perseverance that shaped Pakistan's journey.

As Pakistan continues to navigate its path forward, the memories and ideals of its founder remain a guiding light, inspiring new generations to contribute to the nation’s prosperity in the spirit of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah dream.

