Two motorcycle riders die in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Two motorbike riders on Thursday were killed as a bus hit a motorbike in Tehsil, Hazro.

The rescue sources said that a bus ran over a motorcycle near Kaloo bus stop. As a result, Ismail, 32 years and Sheraz 30 years old, died on the spot, they added.

The sources said a Rescue 1122 team transferred the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

The police registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the bus driver.

