Two Motorcycle Riders Die In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Two motorbike riders on Thursday were killed as a bus hit a motorbike in Tehsil, Hazro.
The rescue sources said that a bus ran over a motorcycle near Kaloo bus stop. As a result, Ismail, 32 years and Sheraz 30 years old, died on the spot, they added.
The sources said a Rescue 1122 team transferred the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.
The police registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the bus driver.
APP/nsi/378
