President, PM Commend Security Forces As 19 Terrorists Killed In KP Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating 19 terrorists of Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij in recent successful operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Both the president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for safeguarding the nation.
"Pakistan is determined to eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorism," President Zardari said and reaffirmed the nation's resolve to completely eradicate terrorism, also praying for the safety and success of the security forces.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also commended the security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Mohmand, North Waziristan, and Bannu, reiterating that the war against terrorism would continue until its complete elimination from the country.
"The officers and personnel of Pakistan Army are working tirelessly day and night to thwart the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan. The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces in their unwavering resolve to defend the homeland," the prime minister reaffirmed.
