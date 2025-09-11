Two youths drown in pond

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Two youths on Thursday drowned while bathing in a pond in Ghorozai area, Tehsil, Gumbat.

The bodies had been identified as Sujawal, 19, and Mohib, 15, the Rescue sources said.

The bodies have been shifted to Al-Khidmat Hospital, Bilitang, for legal formalities.

APP/azq/378