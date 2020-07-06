NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Ayatullah Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Federal minister Ayatullah Durrani.

In a message of condolence, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said Ayatullah Durrani was a sagacious politician and his political and social services to the country will be remembered for a long time to come.