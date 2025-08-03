Open Menu

NA Speaker Expresses Grief Over Demise Of PM’s Cousin Shahid Shafi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM

NA Speaker expresses grief over demise of PM’s cousin Shahid Shafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Mian Shahid Shafi, cousin to former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In his condolence message, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved Sharif family.

He described the passing of Mian Shahid Shafi as an irreparable loss, noting that the void left by his demise would remain unfilled for a long time.

The Speaker also prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in the hereafter and for strength and patience for the grieving family.

