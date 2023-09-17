Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 10:50 PM

NA Speaker felicitates Qazi Faiz Isa for being sworn in as 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has extended warm felicitation to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for being sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In his message, the Speaker said, " Chief Justice Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa is a seasoned and most experienced legal expert.

"He expressed his hope that the judiciary under his sagacious leadership, would dispense justice while upholding the Constitution and law of lands supreme.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also expressed that all organs of state including Parliament, Executive and Judiciary should work in consonance to ameliorate the sufferings of ordinance citizens. He also said that the country's progress is hinged upon the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law as a speedy dispensation of Justice would bring social order and harmony.

