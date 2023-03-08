UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Highlights Importance Of Women Empowerment For Socioeconomic Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:11 PM

NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerment for socioeconomic development

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has emphasized the importance of women's empowerment for the development of Pakistan as the progress of the country was intertwined with the progress of women, and their empowerment is vital for national growth

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has emphasized the importance of women's empowerment for the development of Pakistan as the progress of the country was intertwined with the progress of women, and their empowerment is vital for national growth.

Speaking at the "International Women's Day Celebration Event" organized by the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), the Speaker paid tribute to the resilient women of Pakistan who played a significant role in the country's movement.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in empowering women and creating history in all fields. He added that he was proud of the fact that his political upbringing was done by the first female prime minister, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He praised trailblazing women and stated that "the society in which the rights of women are protected is the society that develops." Speaker NA added, "It was the PPP which has played the most important role in empowering women." He also said that Pakistani women have made their mark with their commendable contributions in every field, as the struggle of Fatima Jinnah and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a torch for women around the world. "Shaheed Benazir Bhutto bravely fought two dictators to restore democracy in the country.

" He said the first woman prime minister, first woman speaker, and minister of information and broadcasting of the Islamic world belonged to the PPP, "as women in our Parliament are playing a pivotal important role." "The honour and respect of women is the honor and respect of all of us," NA Speaker remarked. He applauded Secretary WPC Shahida Rehmani and her team for organising the event.

The event highlighted the importance of women's empowerment and their vital role in the progress and development of Pakistan. It also paid tribute to the resilient women of the country who have contributed significantly to its growth and development.

Secretary WPC Dr Shahida Rehmani welcomed the attendees and highlighted the role of Benazir Bhutto, Fatima Jinnah, and Kulsoom Nawaz as role models for women's struggle for democracy. She added that Pakistan's constitution provides equal rights to all and praised the United Nations' theme for 2023, "DigitAll," as pertinent for the country's progress.

Federal Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman congratulated all women on International Women's Day and acknowledged the role of women in Pakistan's economy. She appreciated the WPC for supporting women parliamentarians irrespective of party lines and called for the recognition of their contributions.

