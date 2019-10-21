UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman, Australian HC Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interests

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:49 PM

NAB Chairman, Australian HC discuss matters of mutual interests

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal and High Commissioner of Australia Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday discussed the matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal and High Commissioner of Australia Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAB thanked the high commissioner on provision of modern equipments for NAB's State of the Art Forensic Science Laboratory by the Australian National Police. The high commissioner lauded chairman's corruption elimination efforts, said a press release.

