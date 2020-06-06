NAB court issues written order to summon Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

(@fidahassanain)

The Court has summoned both father and son on June 11 for their indictment in the case which is pending for many months in Ramazan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) An Accountability court issued a written order to summon Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case here on Saturday.

Accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry issued a three-page written order to summon Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the criminal proceedings were delayed for a long-time due to non-appearance.

According to the written verdict, due to non-appearance of the accused, the criminal proceedings have been delayed for a long time.

The Superintendent Jail and SP Headquarters are directed to present Hamza Shahbaz at the next hearing in any case, as he has not been produced even today due to security measures.

The court also directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear on June 11 for criminal proceedings.

Yesterday, the Lahore Accountability Court resumed hearing the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Hamza Shahbaz was not produced in court on this occasion due to coronavirus fears while Shehbaz Sharif decided to skip the hearing.

At this, the court summoned both of them in person on June 11 to indict them in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

On June 11, 2019, NAB arrested Hamza Shehbaz in Assets Beyond Means and Money Laundering case.

On Feb 18, 2019, a reference was moved against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz by the NAB wherein the former chief minister Punjab was accused of misusing his authority and getting constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons.

The bureau alleged that the step inflicted a loss of Rs. 213 million to the national exchequer.

The bureau said that the approval of the construction was given on a fake application filed by the then MPA Maulana Rehmatullah, showing the drain as a public project and public funds were misused for the benefit of the Sharif’s family business.