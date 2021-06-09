NAB files corruption reference against 26 suspects in Riko Diq case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed historic corruption reference against 26 suspects on inflicting trillion of rupee losses to national exchequer in Riko Diq case

According to NAB spokesman, the reference has been filed against the government functionaries of Balochistan government on inflicting heavy losses to national exchequer for personal gains.

The investigation team of NAB, Balochistan has collected proofs against the suspects after hard work of 30 years.

The officers of Balochistan government and Balochistan Development Authority has illegally benefitted the Australian Company Broken Hill Proprietary in 1993 in contrary to national interest.

The rules of Balochistan Mining Concession were amended frequently to benefit Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) upto billion of rupees.

The severe irregularities were detected in the allotment of land and the suspects got pecuniary benefits from this and they have already confesses their crime. The representatives of TCC were involved in bribing government servants and getting illegal benefits. Due to which the benefits of billion of rupees were wasted. Startling revelations were come into fore after scrutiny of record and statements of the approvers.

During the 30 years investigations of this dark chapter of the history - the foreign suspects were summoned for several times.

Finally the investigation team led by DG NAB operations and DG NAB, Balochsitan succeeded in resolving the most intricate and mega corruption case and the reference was filed in Accountability Court Quetta following the approval of NAB Chairman, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.