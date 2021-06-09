UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Files Corruption Reference Against 26 Suspects In Riko Diq Case

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:34 PM

NAB files corruption reference against 26 suspects in Riko Diq case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed historic corruption reference against 26 suspects on inflicting trillion of rupee losses to national exchequer in Riko Diq case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed historic corruption reference against 26 suspects on inflicting trillion of rupee losses to national exchequer in Riko Diq case.

According to NAB spokesman, the reference has been filed against the government functionaries of Balochistan government on inflicting heavy losses to national exchequer for personal gains.

The investigation team of NAB, Balochistan has collected proofs against the suspects after hard work of 30 years.

The officers of Balochistan government and Balochistan Development Authority has illegally benefitted the Australian Company Broken Hill Proprietary in 1993 in contrary to national interest.

The rules of Balochistan Mining Concession were amended frequently to benefit Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) upto billion of rupees.

The severe irregularities were detected in the allotment of land and the suspects got pecuniary benefits from this and they have already confesses their crime. The representatives of TCC were involved in bribing government servants and getting illegal benefits. Due to which the benefits of billion of rupees were wasted. Startling revelations were come into fore after scrutiny of record and statements of the approvers.

During the 30 years investigations of this dark chapter of the history - the foreign suspects were summoned for several times.

Finally the investigation team led by DG NAB operations and DG NAB, Balochsitan succeeded in resolving the most intricate and mega corruption case and the reference was filed in Accountability Court Quetta following the approval of NAB Chairman, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Company Broken Hill From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

PM launches facility to provide all Ehsaas-related ..

24 seconds ago

Bilal and Aamir take over command in PGF Qualifyin ..

27 seconds ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five motorc ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 628 othe ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Denies Putin-Lasso M ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Qatar About to Conclude Sale of Stake in M ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.