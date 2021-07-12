NAB Karachi to file reference against Hafeez Shaikh, 2 FBR ex-chairmen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Regional Board Karachi on Monday recommended to file a reference against former finance minister and two Ex-chairmen of FBR on charges of misuse of authority, causing loss of over US$ 11 million to national kitty.

The Regional Board meeting- held here with DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza in chair at NAB Karachi- also recommended to the Chairman NAB to file a reference against former higher officers of Land Utilization department, Board of Revenue Sindh including former member Ghulam Mustafa Phul while inquires, investigations and various other operational matters were discussed in the meeting.

According to a press statement, the board recommended to the competent authority to file References against Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Ex-Minister of Finance, two former chairmen of FBR- Abdullah Yousaf and Salman Siddique, and other FBR officers and officials.

Dr. Hafeez Sheikh was alleged of involvement in misuse of authority during its previous tenure as finance minister in former PPP government thereby causing loss to the Government Exchequer to the tune of US$ 11.125 million.

The Regional Board also recommended filing of reference against accused Ghulam Mustafa Phul, Ex-Member Land Utilisation Department, Asif Memon, Ex-Deputy Commissioner / EDO and others for their alleged involved in misuse of authority in illegal allotment of precious government land at very nominal rates, thereby causing loss to the government exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees.

The Board accepted Plea Bargain application of accused Nazeer Ahmed for Rs. 1.083 million in investigation against officers and officials of Revenue Department, Thana Bola Khan, District Jamshoro and others and recommended for approval of Honorable Accountability Court Hyderabad.

The NAB spokesperson further informed that Reference No. 1/2019/H in instant matter was already filed and under trial at the Accountability Court on allegations of misuse of authority and fake and fabricated revenue record and documents of 731-28 acres valuable government land.

The Board also authorised Inquiry against Accused Fayyaz Solangi, Ex- Deputy Commissioner, District West Karachi and others alleging that the accused being DC West Karachi was involved in various corruption and corrupt practices.

The Board authorised Inquiry against Management of M/s Black Stone Developers and others on the complaints of more than 100 affectees. The accused persons are involved in cheating public at large by not handing over plots to the allottees of project namely Petal Avenue Housing Project, Scheme-33, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. Total amount involved in the case comes to the tune of millions of rupees.