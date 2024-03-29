NAB Lahore DG vows justice and compensation for victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore held its monthly open court session here on Friday, addressing grievances of victims defrauded in the housing sector and investment schemes.

The Director-General of NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, personally listened to all complainants and issued on the spot directives.

The victims from various housing societies, including Pak Arab Housing Society, Palm Vista Housing, Al-Rehman Garden, Al-Haram Garden, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing, Al-Jalil Garden, Formanites Housing Society, and Govt Cooperative Housing Society, Lasani Chicks, Doubel Shah and others participated in the session.

The DG reported that 2,300 victims of the Pak Arab Housing Society have already been distributed Rs 1.67 billion, with an additional recovery of Rs 540 million completed. Despite a hopeful outlook for significant recoveries in the case, progress has been hindered by a court stay order obtained by the main accused.

An official inquiry has been initiated for 218 claimants against the administration of Palm Vista Housing, where victims were defrauded through membership forms. NAB Lahore has also requested special leniency in NAB rules against the administration of Al-Haram Garden, which, upon approval, will enable disciplinary action.

NAB Lahore is eager to take priority actions against the Al-Haram Garden administration to promptly redress the victims’ losses. Complaints against the administration of Khayaban-e-Amin indicate that despite payments made years ago for plots and flats, ownership rights were not granted.

Continuous contact with the administration suggests that redress for all affected parties will soon be possible.

Swift actions are being taken by NAB Lahore against Al-Rehman Garden’s administration, with positive outcomes expected. Directives were issued by the DG NAB on complaints from the victims of Al-Jalil Garden on the spot.

In the case of Lasani Chicks, NAB Lahore has filed a reference in the accountability court worth over Rs 4 billion, which is currently under trial. Similarly, immediate redressal orders were issued by the DG NAB Lahore for the victims of the Double Shah case.

The administration of Abu Zar Housing has obtained a court stay against NAB’ actions to sell properties of the accused, an application for early hearing has been filed by the NAB Lahore. According to NAB laws, a housing scandal must involve a minimum of Rs 50 million and 100 victims to proceed. Action has been ordered on a citizen’s request in the case of Government Cooperative Housing Society.

The victims have highly appreciated the Chairman NAB’s initiative for open public hearings, which aim to bridge the gap between the victims and NAB.

The DG highlighted the importance of open court sessions, which take place on the last Friday of every month, as a means to bridge the gap between the victims and the National Accountability Bureau. These sessions are a direct opportunity for the victims to present their grievances, with the Director-General personally addressing their concerns.