NAB Lahore DG Vows Justice And Compensation For Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore held its monthly open court session here on Friday, addressing grievances of victims defrauded in the housing sector and investment schemes.
The Director-General of NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, personally listened to all complainants and issued on the spot directives.
The victims from various housing societies, including Pak Arab Housing Society, Palm Vista Housing, Al-Rehman Garden, Al-Haram Garden, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing, Al-Jalil Garden, Formanites Housing Society, and Govt Cooperative Housing Society, Lasani Chicks, Doubel Shah and others participated in the session.
The DG reported that 2,300 victims of the Pak Arab Housing Society have already been distributed Rs 1.67 billion, with an additional recovery of Rs 540 million completed. Despite a hopeful outlook for significant recoveries in the case, progress has been hindered by a court stay order obtained by the main accused.
An official inquiry has been initiated for 218 claimants against the administration of Palm Vista Housing, where victims were defrauded through membership forms. NAB Lahore has also requested special leniency in NAB rules against the administration of Al-Haram Garden, which, upon approval, will enable disciplinary action.
NAB Lahore is eager to take priority actions against the Al-Haram Garden administration to promptly redress the victims’ losses. Complaints against the administration of Khayaban-e-Amin indicate that despite payments made years ago for plots and flats, ownership rights were not granted.
Continuous contact with the administration suggests that redress for all affected parties will soon be possible.
Swift actions are being taken by NAB Lahore against Al-Rehman Garden’s administration, with positive outcomes expected. Directives were issued by the DG NAB on complaints from the victims of Al-Jalil Garden on the spot.
In the case of Lasani Chicks, NAB Lahore has filed a reference in the accountability court worth over Rs 4 billion, which is currently under trial. Similarly, immediate redressal orders were issued by the DG NAB Lahore for the victims of the Double Shah case.
The administration of Abu Zar Housing has obtained a court stay against NAB’ actions to sell properties of the accused, an application for early hearing has been filed by the NAB Lahore. According to NAB laws, a housing scandal must involve a minimum of Rs 50 million and 100 victims to proceed. Action has been ordered on a citizen’s request in the case of Government Cooperative Housing Society.
The victims have highly appreciated the Chairman NAB’s initiative for open public hearings, which aim to bridge the gap between the victims and NAB.
The DG highlighted the importance of open court sessions, which take place on the last Friday of every month, as a means to bridge the gap between the victims and the National Accountability Bureau. These sessions are a direct opportunity for the victims to present their grievances, with the Director-General personally addressing their concerns.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA cracks down on parking violations across city5 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence to a criminal in murder case6 minutes ago
-
Accused of raping mentally-challenged girl arrested6 minutes ago
-
18 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, kite sellers netted16 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement begins in district Sanghar, no role of middlemen: DC16 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card25 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters26 minutes ago
-
SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers26 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees26 minutes ago
-
52 housing schemes declared illegal26 minutes ago
-
Shahid Hameed Rind appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson26 minutes ago
-
Arts Council board meeting held26 minutes ago