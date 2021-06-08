UrduPoint.com
NAEAC Team Visits Agricultural University, Expresses Satisfaction Over Facilities

Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

A three-member team of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Tuesday visited newly established DI Khan Agricultural University and briefed the students and staff on the rules and procedures of the council

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-member team of the National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Tuesday visited newly established DI Khan Agricultural University and briefed the students and staff on the rules and procedures of the council.

Council Chairperson Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana briefed the students in a detailed briefing about the work, rules and future plans of the council.

Addressing a seminar, he appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and staff of the Agricultural University and paid tributes to the University for providing excellent educational and research activities to the students despite limited facilities.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar briefed the members of the Council about the Agricultural University.

Secretary, National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Member Dr Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Registrar University of Agriculture Fakhruddin, Controller Examinations, staff members and a large number of students attended the seminar.

At the end of the program, the delegation visited the university's classrooms, laboratories and field area.

