UrduPoint.com

Naib Qasid's Widow Received Dues On Punjab Ombudsman Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Naib Qasid's widow received dues on Punjab Ombudsman orders

On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retd) Azam Suleman, the widow of a naib Qasid at the office of Deputy Director (Colleges) in Chakwal District, had been paid Rs 322,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retd) Azam Suleman, the widow of a naib Qasid at the office of Deputy Director (Colleges) in Chakwal District, had been paid Rs 322,000.

According to a handout issued here, Tahira Jabeen's husband was working as a naib Qasid in the office of Deputy Director (colleges) Chakwal and had died during service in February 2014 due to a heart attack.

Due to death, legal benefits were paid to the deceased's family; however, Tahira Jabeen was not given any amount for financial aid and encashment after the death of her husband.

The widow visited various offices from 2014 to 2022 for her legal right but failed.

This year, the widow applied to the Punjab Ombudsman's Regional Office, Chakwal, for her legal rights.

The reply of the Deputy Director (Colleges) Chakwal was sought, who informed that the case was sent to the Department of Higher education, Lahore, which did not approve the case due to specific objections.

Upon this, the Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman directed the Deputy Director Colleges Chakwal to clear all the objections and pay the widow Rs 200,000 in financial assistance and Rs 122,000 as leave encashment.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Education Punjab Died Chakwal February All From

Recent Stories

Over 100,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Over 100,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

53 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan takes notice over ..

Election Commission of Pakistan takes notice over violation of by-election's co ..

54 seconds ago
 OGDCL discovers new gas reservoir in Sindh

OGDCL discovers new gas reservoir in Sindh

56 seconds ago
 PFA sets up free milk testing camps in city

PFA sets up free milk testing camps in city

59 seconds ago
 Succession documents to be received from NADRA acr ..

Succession documents to be received from NADRA across Balochistan without legal ..

16 minutes ago
 DG Rangers attends national convention Paigham e P ..

DG Rangers attends national convention Paigham e Pakistan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.