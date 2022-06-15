(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retd) Azam Suleman, the widow of a naib Qasid at the office of Deputy Director (Colleges) in Chakwal District, had been paid Rs 322,000.

According to a handout issued here, Tahira Jabeen's husband was working as a naib Qasid in the office of Deputy Director (colleges) Chakwal and had died during service in February 2014 due to a heart attack.

Due to death, legal benefits were paid to the deceased's family; however, Tahira Jabeen was not given any amount for financial aid and encashment after the death of her husband.

The widow visited various offices from 2014 to 2022 for her legal right but failed.

This year, the widow applied to the Punjab Ombudsman's Regional Office, Chakwal, for her legal rights.

The reply of the Deputy Director (Colleges) Chakwal was sought, who informed that the case was sent to the Department of Higher education, Lahore, which did not approve the case due to specific objections.

Upon this, the Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman directed the Deputy Director Colleges Chakwal to clear all the objections and pay the widow Rs 200,000 in financial assistance and Rs 122,000 as leave encashment.