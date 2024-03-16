Naqvi submits Senate nomination papers as independent candidate

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi submitted two nomination papers to the Senate as an independent candidate on Saturday.

Notable figures endorsing Naqvi include PPP's Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chaudhry Shafi, and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena.

The submission of papers was met with celebration by lawyers present at the event, with Provincial Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir, Shafi Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena in attendance. The returning officer has initiated the scrutiny process for Naqvi's nomination papers.